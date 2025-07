BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - NOVEMBER 26: Aerial view of La Bombonera Stadium as it remains with the lights on as a tribute to Diego Maradona the former football star who died today, at Alberto J. Armando Stadium on November 26, 2020 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Teams in Argentina turned on the lights of their stadiums simultaneously at 10pm as a tribute to the former player. Diego Maradona, considered one of the biggest football stars in history, died at 60 from a heart attack on Wednesday in Buenos Aires. (Photo by Tomas Cuesta/Getty Images)