Il derby accresce l’indignazione del Real Madrid verso il sistema arbitrale

MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 18: Brahim Diaz of Real Madrid (L) and Mario Hermoso of Atletico Madrid (hidden) are shown yellow cards by Refeee Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez during the Copa del Rey Round of 16 match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid CF at Civitas Metropolitano Stadium on January 18, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)