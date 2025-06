Messi sorprende tutti: “Io e Ronaldo? Rispetto, ma niente amicizia”

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - JANUARY 19: Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain walks past Cristiano Ronaldo of Riyadh XI after scoring the side's first goal during the Winter Tour 2023 friendly between Paris Saint-Germain and Riyadh XI at King Fahd International Stadium on January 19, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)