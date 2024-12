ISTANBUL, TURKEY - OCTOBER 24: Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Fenerbahce SK, reacts prior to the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD3 match between Fenerbahce SK and Manchester United at Fenerbahce Suekrue Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi on October 24, 2024 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)