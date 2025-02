Porto, Anselmi: “Tra noi e la Roma passerà il turno chi vincerà più duelli”

SANGOLQUI, ECUADOR - FEBRUARY 21: Martin Anselmi head coach of Independiente del Valle looks on during the final firt leg match between Independiente del Valle and Flamengo as part of the CONMEBOL Recopa Sudamericana at Banco Guayaquil Stadium on February 21, 2023 in Sangolqui, Ecuador. (Photo by Franklin Jacome/Getty Images)