MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 09: Luis Figo (L) of Real Madrid Legends celebrates scoring their opening goal with teammate Zinedine Zidane (R) during the Real Madrid Legends v Juventus Veterans Corazon Classic Match 2013 at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on June 9, 2013 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)