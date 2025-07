River Plate vs Platense: ecco chi sono i giocatori chiave della sfida

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - MAY 20: Referee Yael Falcon Perez shows yellow card to Juan Pablo Cozzani of Platense during the Torneo Apertura Betano 2025 quarterfinals match between River Plate and Platense at Estadio Mas Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on May 20, 2025 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)