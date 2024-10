AALBORG, DENMARK - JUNE 11: Nicki Bille Nielsen (#14) of Denmark remonstrates with referee Robert Schorgenhofer at the final whistle after having a injury time goal disallowed for offside during the UEFA European Under-21 Championship Group A match between Denmark and Switzerland at the Aalborg Stadium on June 11, 2011 in Aalborg, Denmark. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)