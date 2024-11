YONGIN, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 15: Oh Sehun of South Korea (L) celebrates after scoring the team's first goal with Kim Minjae of South Korea (2nd L) during the FIFA World Cup Asian Third Qualifier Group B match between South Korea and Iraq at Mireu Stadium on October 15, 2024 in Yongin, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)