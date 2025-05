Trump fa “ritardare” Infantino, la UEFA esplode: caos al Congresso FIFA

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 28: U.S. President Donald Trump pretends to give a red card to members of the news media while meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino (C) and U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro in the Oval Office at the White House August 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and will be the first World Cup in history to be held in three countries at the same time. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)