AVELLANEDA, ARGENTINA - MAY 14: Arturo Vidal of Colo Colo gestures as he leaves the field after being sent off with a red card during a Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2025 match between Racing Club and Colo Colo at Presidente Peron Stadium on May 14, 2025 in Avellaneda, Argentina. (Photo by Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)