MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 20: Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City acknowledges the fans during a farewell presentation following the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and AFC Bournemouth at Etihad Stadium on May 20, 2025 in Manchester, England. This match is to be Kevin De Bruyne’s last home match for Manchester City before he departs in the summer when his contract expires. De Bruyne, will receive a guard of honour from team-mates and staff after a successful 10-year career at the club seeing him win 6 leagues titles and the Champions League. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)