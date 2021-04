Ternana da record: è l’unica squadra professionistica italiana senza espulsioni

TERNI, ITALY - NOVEMBER 26: Kwang Song Han (L) of Perugia controls the ball as Andrea Signorini of Ternana tackles during the Serie A match between Ternana Calcio and AC Perugia at Stadio Libero Liberati on November 26, 2017 in Terni, Italy. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)