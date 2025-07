BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 21: (L-R) Josh Brownhill, Josh Laurent, Marcus Edwards, Jaidon Anthony and Hannibal Mejbri of Burnley pose for a photo following the team's victory and subsequent promotion to the Premier League in the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United FC at Turf Moor on April 21, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)