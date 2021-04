Genoa, 11 punti contro 5: Ballardini in netto vantaggio su Maran

VERONA, ITALY - FEBRUARY 11: Head coach of Chievo Verona Rolando Maran shakes hands with Head coach of Genoa Davide Ballardini during the serie A match between AC Chievo Verona and Genoa CFC at Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi on February 11, 2018 in Verona, Italy. (Photo by Dino Panato/Getty Images)