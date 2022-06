La Samp dopo Salernitana e Foggia: il ticket Di Silvio-Ivano Bonetti ritenta la scalata…

GENOA, ITALY - MAY 16: Marco Lanna chairman of Sampdoria (2nd from L) and some former players of Sampdoria (L to R: Gianluca Pagliuca, Attilio Lombardo, Pietro Vierchowod, Marco Branca, Ivano Bonetti, Giovanni Invernizzi, Moreno Mannini and Fausto Pari) pose for a picture in front of fans prior to kick-off in the Serie A match between UC Sampdoria and ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on May 16, 2022 in Genoa, Italy. (Photo by Getty Images)