Ottimismo e caro biglietti: tifosi Genoa in fila per il derby…

STADIO LUIGI FERRARIS, GENOA, ITALY - 2023/09/28: Fans of Genoa CFC in sector 'Gradinata Nord' show their support while the song 'Guasto d'Amore' by the musician Bresh (Andrea Brasi) is played prior to the Serie A football match between Genoa CFC and AS Roma. Genoa CFC won 4-1 over AS Roma. (Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images)