Il derby del maxischermo fra l’interista Sala e il milanista Fontana

MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 06: A general view of a nearly empty Piazza Duomo on November 06, 2020 in Milan, Italy. The Italian regions of Calabria, Lombardy, Piedmont and Val d'Aosta went into a soft lockdown on Friday November 06. People are able to leave their homes only for work, health or emergency reasons. Bars, restaurants and non-essential shops apart from hairdressers are closed. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)