Pippo Inzaghi sorprende: “Se l’Inter di questi tempi vince un derby, soffro di meno”

REGGIO CALABRIA, ITALY - DECEMBER 22: Head coach of FC Internazionale Simone Inzaghi embrace head coach of Reggina Filippo Inzaghi before the friendly match between Reggina and FC Internazionale at Stadio Oreste Granillo on December 22, 2022 in Reggio Calabria, Italy. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot - Inter/Inter via Getty Images)