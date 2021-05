C’è il derby, siamo inglesi: Guardiola punta Mou e Carlo, Chelsea è la finale numero 11…

FILE PHOTO (EDITORS NOTE: COMPOSITE OF IMAGES - Image numbers 1071867516, 464313758, 1141519827 - GRADIENT ADDED) In this composite image a comparison has been made between Thomas Tuchel, Manager of Chelsea (L) and Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City. Chelsea and Manchester City meet in the UEFA Champions League Final on May 29,2021 at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal. ***LEFT IMAGE*** BELGRADE, SERBIA - DECEMBER 11: Head coach Thomas Tuchel of Paris Saint-Germain looks on prior to the UEFA Champions’ League Group C match between Red Star Belgrade and Paris Saint-Germain at Rajko Mitic Stadium on December 11, 2018 in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images) ***CENTER IMAGE*** MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 24: The Champions league trophy is seen prior to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between Manchester City and Barcelona at Etihad Stadium on February 24, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) ***RIGHT IMAGE*** LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)