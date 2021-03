Dopo 16 mesi torna in campo il Giappone: derby contro la Corea del Sud a Yokohama

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - OCTOBER 30: Members of the media gather outside Yokohama Stadium ahead of a baseball match between Yokohama DeNA Baystars and Hanshin Tigers that is being used as a test event to check measures for preventing the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus at big events, on October 30, 2020 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. The test, which is being overseen by the Japanese government to assess measures for preventing the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus at large events, will use high-precision cameras and beacons to look into the movement and density of spectators in different areas of the stadium as well as the percentage of people wearing face masks. The trial will see 27,000 visitors attend matches over three days in the 34,000-capacity venue and is expected to play a role in deciding how to monitor and control crowds during the postponed Tokyo Olympics. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)