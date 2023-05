E’ sempre “derby” fra Shakira e Piqué: cantante a tutto campo contro l’ex calciatore…

MADRID, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 24: Singer Shakira (L) and her husband and footballer Gerard Pique of FC Barcelona (R) react in the stands as they watch the singles final match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Denis Shapovalov of Canada during Day Seven of the 2019 Davis Cup at La Caja Magica on November 24, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)