Derby di Asuncion, il meno possibile! Dall’Olimpia solo 500 biglietti ai tifosi del Cerro Porteño

ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - JULY 30: Fans of Olimpia cheer for their team during a round of sixteen second leg match between Olimpia and LDU Quito as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2019 at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on July 30, 2019 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Amilcar Orfali/Getty Images)