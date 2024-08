Il Gladbach saluta Konè e perde il derby del Reno: troppo Wirtz al Borussia Park…

MOENCHENGLADBACH, GERMANY - AUGUST 23: Florian Wirtz of Bayer 04 Leverkusen scores his team's third goal in the rebound after his penalty was saved during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Borussia-Park on August 23, 2024 in Moenchengladbach, Germany. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)