Greenpeace, l’offerta pubblica di acquisto del Manchester United è uno “sporco derby”

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 10: INEOS Founder and Chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe (L) and Toto Wolff, Team Principal & CEO of The Mercedes AMG-PETRONAS F1 Team (R) react during a press conference regarding INEOS and Mercedes future partnership at The Royal Automobile Club on February 10, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)