La Serie B per le vittime e i loro famigliari: Venezia-Parma, un minuto di silenzio

MESTRE, ITALY - OCTOBER 03: Emergency crew members work at the scene after a bus accident near Venice on October 03, 2023 in Mestre, Italy. A bus belonging to the transport company La Linea plunged from an overpass between Mestre and Marghera, plunging 10 meters and catching fire shortly before 8 p.m. At least 20 people are reported killed, including some minors, and many others injured. (Photo by Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images)