Ruben Amorim saluta lo Sporting: “È stata un’avventura incredibile… È il mio momento”

LISBON, PORTUGAL - NOVEMBER 5: Ruben Amorim, Head Coach of Sporting CP, acknowledges the fans on his last home match as manager at the end of during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD4 match between Sporting CP and Manchester City at Estadio Jose Alvalade on November 5, 2024 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)