Tragedia migranti, Cosenza: consegnato l’incasso del derby con la Reggina a 36 bimbi

STECCATO DI CUTRO, ITALY - MARCH 02: Family members of Afghan victims drove from Germany to search for remains of their relatives in the debris of the ship on March 2, 2023 in Steccato di Cutro, Italy. So far, least 63 migrants have been reported dead in the shipwreck off the coast of Calabria, whilst eighty people were rescued attempting to cross the sea from Turkey., whilst eighty people were rescued attempting to cross the sea from Turkey. (Photo by Alessio Mamo/Getty Images).