EX SERIE A- Haraslin devastante! Gioia per Hakimi e per Singo in Francia

ZAGREB, CROATIA - AUGUST 24: Sadegh Moharrami of Dinamo Zagreb and Lukas Haraslin of Sparta Praha in action during UEFA Europa League Play Off Round First Leg match between Dinamo Zagreb and Sparta Praha at Maksimir Stadium on August 24, 2023 in Zagreb, Croatia. (Photo by Slavko Midzor/Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images)