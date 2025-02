MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 19: Giorgio Armani, owner of AX Armani Exchange Milan and Dino Meneghin, former player of Olimpia Milano, during the withdrawal of the number 11 shirt of Dino Meneghin at the half time of 2019/2020 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Regular Season Round 9 match between AX Armani Exchange Milan and Maccabi Fox Tel Aviv at Mediolanum Forum on November 19, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images)