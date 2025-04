FILE PHOTO (EDITORS NOTE: COMPOSITE OF IMAGES - Image numbers 2175291793,1614797612) In this composite image a comparison has been made between Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona (L) and Diego Simeone, Head Coach of Atletico Madrid. Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid meet in a La Liga match at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on December 21,2024 in Barcelona, Spain. ***LEFT IMAGE*** PAMPLONA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 28: Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona, looks on prior to the LaLiga match between CA Osasuna and FC Barcelona at Estadio El Sadar on September 28, 2024 in Pamplona, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images) ***RIGHT IMAGE*** MADRID, SPAIN - AUGUST 14: Diego Simeone, Head Coach of Atletico Madrid, looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match between Atletico Madrid and Granada CF at Civitas Metropolitano Stadium on August 14, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)