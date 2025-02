Attacco alla federazione spagnola, colpita una sede a Madrid

MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 17: The former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, arrives at the National Court on May 17, 2024, in Madrid, Spain. The National Court has summoned the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, to notify him of the opening of the oral trial for the non-consensual kiss to the soccer player Jennifer Hermoso and the alleged coercion that followed. In addition, the rest of the defendants appeared before the court: the former women's national team coach Jorge Vilda, the current sports director of the national team Albert Luque and the former head of marketing Ruben Rivera. (Photo By Eduardo Parra/Europa Press via Getty Images)