BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - MAY 19: Edinson Cavani (C) of Boca Juniors and teammates leave the pitch after losing the Torneo Apertura Betano 2025 quarterfinals match between Boca Juniors and Independiente at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on May 19, 2025 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)