La dinastia continua: il figlio di CR7 convocato dall’Under 15 portoghese

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - JANUARY 03: Cristiano Ronaldo accompanied by his partner Georgina Rodriguez and his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, greet the crowd during the official unveiling of Cristiano Ronaldo as an Al Nassr player at Mrsool Park Stadium on January 3, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)