MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 20: Javi Munoz of UD Las Palmas celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammate Munir El Haddadi during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Rayo Vallecano and UD Las Palmas at Estadio de Vallecas on January 20, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)