L’Everton cambia casa: la squadra femminile approda al Goodison Park

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 18: An aerial view of the Everton team bus arriving at Goodison Park before the Premier League match between Everton FC and Southampton FC at Goodison Park on May 18, 2025 in Liverpool, England. Goodison Park, home of Everton Football Club since August 24, 1892, will play host to its final Men's First Team fixture today ahead of the clubs move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium for the 2025/26 season. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)