Mondiale per Club: biglietti invenduti, settori chiusi e tifosi poco coinvolti

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - MAY 11: The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 trophy is on display before a match between Palmeiras and Sao Paulo as part of Brasileirao 2025 at the Arena Barueri on May 11, 2025 in Barueri, Sao Paulo, Brazil. The tour will then move on to Mexico. The Cup Tour will end in Miami, the city of the opening match of the competition, scheduled for June 14. The first edition of the new competition will be played in the United States between June 14 and June 15. (Photo by Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images)