MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 01: Nicolas Ladislao Miku of Rayo Vallecano de Madrid is tackled by Emiliano Buendia ''Emi'' of Getafe during the La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano and Getafe CF at Estadio de Vallecas on April 1, 2016 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)