MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 22: Julian Brandt of Borussia Dortmund and Antonio Ruediger of Real Madrid interact at full-time following the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD3 match between Real Madrid C.F. and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 22, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)