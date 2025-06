River Plate-Urawa Red Diamonds, i trofei vinti dalle due squadre

MADRID, SPAIN - DECEMBER 09: The River Plate team celebrate with the Copa Libertadores Trophy following their victory in the second leg of the final match of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2018 between Boca Juniors and River Plate at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on December 9, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. Due to the violent episodes of November 24th at River Plate stadium, CONMEBOL rescheduled the game and moved it out of Americas for the first time in history. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)