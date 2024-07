Genoa-Samp, in città si sogna il derby di… Coppa Italia

GENOA, ITALY - NOVEMBER 28: Marco Padalino #20 of Sampdoria battles for the ball against Domenico Criscito #4 and Raffaele Palladino of Genoa during the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and UC Sampdoria at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on November 28, 2009 in Genoa, Italy. (Photo by Massimo Cebrelli/Getty Images)