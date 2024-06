Ungheria, che paura per Varga; Szoboszlai: “Soccorsi lenti, bisogna fare qualcosa”

STUTTGART, GERMANY - JUNE 23: Dominik Szoboszlai of Hungary blows a kiss to the fans after the team's victory whilst wearing the shirt of teammate Barnabas Varga (not pictured), who left the field following an injury, after the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Scotland and Hungary at Stuttgart Arena on June 23, 2024 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)