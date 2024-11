Manchester United, è ufficiale: van Nistelrooy lascia il club

SEVILLE, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 16: Ruud van Nistelrooy, Head Coach of PSV Eindhoven, looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off leg one match between Sevilla FC and PSV Eindhoven at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on February 16, 2023 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)