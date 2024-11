VALENCIA, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 1: People walk by cars and trucks that were among the debris swept up in recent flash flooding along the V-31 highway near the municipality of Massanassa on November 1, 2024 on the outskirts of Valencia, Spain. By Friday morning, Spanish authorities confirmed that at least 200 people had died, mostly in the Valencia region, amid the flooding that swept eastern and southern parts of the country starting on Tuesday. The intense rainfall event is known as a "cold drop" or DANA weather system. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)