ALKMAAR, NETHERLANDS - JANUARY 23: Troy Parrott #9 of AZ Alkmaar reacts after scoring a goal in the second half of the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD7 match between AZ Alkmaar and AS Roma at AZ Stadion on January 23, 2025 in Alkmaar, Netherlands. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)