E Vidal fuma il sigaro! Il Flamengo si gode il trionfo nel derby brasiliano in finale

GUAYAQUIL, ECUADOR - OCTOBER 29: Players of Flamengo lift the trophy after winning the final of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2022 between Flamengo and Athletico Paranaense at Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo on October 29, 2022 in Guayaquil, Ecuador. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)