Euro 2024 si ferma per un minuto: morto Gerhard Aigner, lo storico segretario generale Uefa

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - JUNE 20: A general view of the inside of the stadium as players of England and Denmark participate in a minutes silence for former UEFA General Secretary Gerhard Aigner, who has passed away today, prior to during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Denmark and England at Frankfurt Arena on June 20, 2024 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)