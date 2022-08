Manchester City, Mendy accusato di… 8 stupri

CHESTER, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 2: Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy (R) arrives at Chester Crown Court on February 2, 2022 in Chester, England. Benjamin Mendy, a defender for Manchester City Football Club, is accused of seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. The rape charges relate to four different women and the sexual assault charge to a fifth and are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)