PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 03: Marquinhos of Paris Saint-Germain, wearing a match shirt featuring the name of Sergio Rico and number 16, lifts the Ligue 1 Uber Eats trophy after the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont Foot at Parc des Princes on June 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)