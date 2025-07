BILBAO, SPAIN - MAY 20: Fans of Manchester United enjoy the pre-match atmosphere on May 20, 2025 in Bilbao, Spain. Football fans descended on Bilbao ahead of Tottenham Hotspur facing Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League Final on May 21. English authorities had encouraged fans not to travel to Bilbao without a valid ticket for the event, although tens of thousands of ticketless fans were expected to come anyway. (Photo by Gari Garaialde/Getty Images)